Video: Selling Zinchenko, Jesus To Arsenal Not Affecting Man City’s

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has disclosed that the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleks Zinchenko is not having any negative effect on his team.

The pair have been instrumental in Arsenal’s Premier League leadership.

Guardiola said: “When they want to leave they cannot stay.

“I wish the best for Gabriel and Oleks. They are fantastic people, and they helped us a lot. I never say one player leave, it’s the club and it’s their decision.

“Erling and Julian came and it’s difficult for Gabriel. What happened with Gabriel is normal. It was a good deal.

“For the players that were here, Gabriel, Raheem, Oleks. I have a big thank you for what they have done for us.

“It was a good transfer for the club. We are not in the position we are because we do not have Oleks or Gabriel.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.