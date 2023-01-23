Video: Selecting Right Players My Biggest Challenge As Super

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has confessed that selecting the right players to prosecute games for the senior national team has been the biggest challenge of his coaching career.

Peseiro made this known on the backdrop of the array of stars such as Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Folarin Balogun, Carney Chukwuemeka, Tosin Adarabioyo, Noni Madueke among the numerous players of Nigeria’s decent eligible to play for the Eagles.

In a chat with The Mirror, the Portuguese tactician stated that he would extend invitations to players who have a passion to play for Nigeria, adding that it is not an easy task to select players.

“There are many, many players at the moment that can play for Nigeria. You receive some information or when you watch many players on TV or live, you can discover more players, more players, more players,” Peseiro said in an interview with the Mirror

“I was in some matches when I was in England to see some players, then at the same time, we discovered, ‘well that player can play for us, also’, normally young players.

“There are many good players with quality, capacity and good training. For us, if we want to win the next AFCON, I am happy because I have many players with the quality to create a good national team.

“But it’s not easy to choose the right players. We try to see them in the match, and after that, I try to call them for our practice and our friendly games because we want to create a small group with quality for developing in training and practice to implement our ideas to win the next AFCON.

“But there are a lot of players, and they need to show the maximum demand and motivation to play for Nigeria. Quality, of course, but demand and motivation to play for us.”

