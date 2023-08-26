Video: Scrabble: PANASA President’s Cup; Ezinore Upstages Ikekeregor To Claim Day Two

George Ezinore’s rise to the top of the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA) President’s Cup at the last round of games on the second day, can be likened to that of “a thief in the night” as he snatched the Day 2 “title” from Dennis Ikekeregor after the last round of the day.

The Nigerian who was on table 2 profited from the slip up by his compatriot and two-time former African champion to carry the Day with 15 wins, 3 defeats and a cumulative of 1010 points.





Ikekeregor lost his last two games to former African champion Peter Moses 436-438 and Anthony Odoks 363 – 446 respectively to record a total score of 14 wins, 4 defeats and cumulative points of 1120.

Day One champion Stanley Njoroge of Kenya who had a perfect score of 7 wins in 7 games, suffered a massive setback as he lost his first three games on resumption of hostilities.

After the conclusion of the day’s session, players took a trip to Moist Beach, Oniru for some entertainment.

The tournament resumes on Saturday with 7 rounds on the card after which the semi-finalists will emerge.

