Video: Schneiderlin Contract With New Club Terminated

Former Manchester United French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has seen his contract at Turkish side Konyaspor terminated just nine days after signing.

The contract termination was announced by Konyaspor in a statement.

The club confirmed that Schneiderlin has departed just over a week in due to family reasons.



Schneiderlin initially arrived on a two-year deal but asked to leave the Super Lig club in a sudden change of heart, with Konyaspor officials approving his request.

“Morgan Schneiderlin, whose transfer we have announced recently, conveyed to our management that he wanted to leave due to family reasons,” the club said.

“As a result of the consultations and evaluations, our club approached Morgan Schneiderlin’s request positively and terminated his contract by mutual agreement.”

The now free agent left Ligue 1 outfit Nice in the summer after a three-year spell, having also joined Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers on loan.

Schneiderlin made 59 appearances in total for Nice across two seasons and spent the second half of last campaign in Australia, playing 12 times.

In 2008, the 33-year-old joined Southampton, then in the Championship, and stayed despite their relegation to League One to guide them back into the Premier League in 2012.

Three years on, Schneiderlin joined United in a deal worth £24million and remained at Old Trafford for 18 months and won the FA Cup and Europa League.

Everton beckoned in January 2017 with Schneiderlin making 88 appearances in total.

He made 15 appearances for France and was named in their squads for the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

