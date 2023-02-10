Video: Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Scores Four Goals As Al Nassr Move To Top Spot

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to move past the 500 career league goal mark as Al Nassr beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night.

Ronaldo has now scored 503 league goals for five different clubs in five different leagues.

The win saw Al Nassr move to top of the league table on 37 points.

The 38-year-old managed one goal – a last-gasp penalty – in his first three competitive appearances for Al Nassr whom he joined at the end of December.

But he roared back to form against Al-Wehda, scoring in the 21st, 40th, 53rd and 61st minutes to reach then surpass 500 career league goals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Al Nassr in December, reportedly on a salary of £177m per year.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in November,having scored 103 league goals across two spells at the club.

He scored 311 times in La Liga for Real Madrid, registered 81 goals in Serie A for Juventus and managed three in the Portuguese top flight for his first professional club, Sporting Lisbon.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.