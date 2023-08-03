Video: Saudi Pro League Not A Threat To Premier League — Kroenke

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke says Saudi Arabian football can be positive partners for the Premier League.

Kroenke doesn’t believe the Saudi Pro League is a threat to England’s biggest clubs.

The American billionaire was speaking at a CNBC event, “I’ve had Middle Eastern people of prominence involved in teams ask me, and I like them by the way, they’re great guys.

“Manchester City are great people but they just do things differently because they have a whole lot of money and they’ve asked me, ‘do you think we could ever run our leagues over here like you do in the US?’

“They think about it, that’s an outlier, I understand that [Kylian] Mbappe is not wanting to do that, I doubt that he will.”

