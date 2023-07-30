SPORT

Video: Saudi Club Al Hilal Make Offer For Osimhen

Saudi Arabia Professional League club Napoli have reportedly submit an offer for Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Blue Waves recently showed interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe but the Frenchman is not keen on the move.

Al Hilal have now been forced to switch targets after Mbappe refused to open talks.

Recent rumours suggested that Al-Hilal have switched focus to Osimhen, who was the star of Napoli’s Scudetto winning campaign last season, netting 26 goals in 32 league games.

According to TMW, have submitted a bid around €130m for Osimhen, an offer that was swiftly rejected by Napoli.

The Partenopei do not want to sell the Nigerian striker this summer and are currently working on tying him down to a new long-term contract. He is valued at around €200m.

