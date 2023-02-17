Video: Sassuolo vs Napoli – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sassuolo vs Napoli – Sassuolo will participate in this game after drawing 2-2 with Udinese in Serie A. In that game, Sassuolo had 53% possession and had six shots on goal, with one of them being on target at the other end. Napoli’s Nehuen Perez scored and own-goal that helped Sassuolo earn that away draw.

Up to five of the last six matches involving SSC Napoli saw three or more goals scored. In that stretch, the average number of goals scored per game was 3.5, with SSC Napoli scoring 2.83 of those goals on average.

SSC Napoli are unbeaten on the road against Sassuolo in the last six league meetings. The games have been very popular with away fans, and the team hasn’t lost in the league in three away games.

Sassuolo vs Napoli – Betting Analysis

Looking at their previous head-to-head matches going back to July 25, 2020, Sassuolo have won one, Napoli have won three, and there have been two draws. There were 25 goals scored in those games, for an average of 4.17 goals per game.

The previous league encounter between these teams took place on Serie A Match Day 12 on October 29, 2022, and was won by SSC Napoli 4-0 over Sassuolo.

SSC Napoli had 67% of the ball in that match and 18 shots on goal. Victor Osimhen (4′, 19′, 77′) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (36′) both scored goals. We believe they will be able to help to grind out a victory for their team in this one.

What are the top odds for the game?

Turning to the betting odds on the 90-minute result market, backing Sassuolo is best priced at 5.7, going for a draw is 4.38, and putting your money on the winner to be SSC Napoli can get you 1.55. They are the best of the market prices offered at this very moment.

Sassuolo vs Napoli: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Both Teams to Score



