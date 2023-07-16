SPORT

Video: Sassuolo Destroy Italian Club 22-0 In Pre-season Friendly Game

1 minute read

Serie A club Sassuolo destroyed non league club Real Vicenza 22-0 in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

Sassuolo broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game and ended the first half 10-0 ahead.

In the second half they scored 12 more goals to complete the rout.

Sassuolo will begin the 2023/24 Serie A campaign with an home game against Atalanta on July 20.

Real Vicenza was founded in 2010 after the merger of the teams Leodari Sole, Cavazzale and Real Vicenza-Laghetto.

The club is based in Vicenza, Veneto region and has concentrated in youth football since the 2015–16 season.

At the end of the 2011–12 season the team was promoted from Eccellenza Veneto/A to Serie D after playoffs.

