Video: Sao Tome Unveil 21-Man Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Sao Tome and Principe head coach Adriano Eusebio has named a 21-man squad for his side’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

The Patriots will file out against the three-time African champions in the Group A clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, September 10.

The Super Falcons have already secured a place in Cote d’Ivoire 2023, while Sao Tome and Principe are out on contention for a place at the finals.

Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau will battle for the other group ticket.

Eusebio names three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and six forwards in the squad.

The Super Falcons pummeled their fellow West Africans 10-0 in the reverse fixture last November.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Pedro Mateus, Feher Mendes, Ronaldo Silva,