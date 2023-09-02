SPORT

Video: Sao Tome Unveil 21-Man Squad For Super Eagles Clash –

Sao Tome and Principe head coach Adriano Eusebio has named a 21-man squad for his side’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

The Patriots will file out against the three-time African champions in the Group A clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday, September 10.

The Super Falcons have already secured a place in Cote d’Ivoire 2023, while Sao Tome and Principe are out on contention for a place at the finals.

Read Also:‘How You Can Become Football Greats’ –Kanu Mentors Budding Young Players

Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau will battle for the other group ticket.

Eusebio names three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and six forwards in the squad.

The Super Falcons pummeled their fellow West Africans 10-0 in the reverse fixture last November.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers
Pedro Mateus, Feher Mendes, Ronaldo Silva,

Defenders
Leonildo Soares, Rogerio Fernandes, Lucio Oliviera, Elias Varela, Adjakason Ramos, Ricardo Fernandes, Adjeil Never

Midfielders
Denilson Silva, Luis Selemane, Aldair Santos, Marcos Barbeiro, Geoxking Alegre, Aulecarcio Cruz

Forwards
Edmilson Viegas, Ronaldo Afonso, Ricardo Cardoso, Valter Rocha, Ebanilson Viegas, Luis Leal

