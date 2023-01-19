Video: Sanwo-Olu, Diri, Betsy Obaseki, Ekeji, Others To Receive Sportsville Award

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki and former Director General (DG) of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji, are among 14 sports personalities and corporate organizations to receive this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, who made this known on Tuesday shortly after receiving the report from the Award Committee, said the ceremony, which will hold on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Prestigious Lagos Country Club, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, will continue to headline those leading sports promotion in Nigeria.

The Award Committee, made up of senior sports Editors, is headed by New Telegraph Group Sports Editor, Adekunle Salami.

Other individuals scheduled for recognition at the event include the sports-loving General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Dr D.K Olukoya, Basketball guru, Col Sam Ahmedu (retd), Proprietor of Naija Ratels, Barrister Paul Edeh, and President of HS Group, Mr Taiye Ige.

Others are the Chairman of high flying Remo Stars Football Club, Kunle Soname, Initiator of Lagos WomenRun, Mrs Tayo Popoola, foremost golf sponsor, Otunba Olusola Adekanola and Nigeria’s new sensation in sports commentary, Emmanuel Etim.

Wrestling Coach to the last Commonwealth Games in Tokyo, Purity Aku and top indigenous kits manufacturer, Tunji Brown, popularly known as Owu Sports, also made the list.

Late Brown Ebewele (Jujuman), who passed on last year, will receive a posthumous award.

In the corporate world, the duo of Zenith Bank and Supersports would be honoured for their role in sports development and sponsorship in Nigeria.

“We’re happy to announce the above personalities as our winners for this year,” Mr Ilaboya added.

“I want to thank the Award Committee for a job well done. From our end, plans are in top gear to have another successful outing.

“We also want to thank the Hon Sports Minster, Mr Sunday Dare and the sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, for accepting to Chair the event and as Special Guest of Honour respectively.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.