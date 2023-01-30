SPORT

Video: Sanusi Thrilled To Make Injury Return In Porto’s Cup Victory

Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi is delighted to have made an Injury return to the side after an Injury layoff.

Sanusi has been sidelined since sustaining an abductor injury in Porto’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid last November.

The 25-year-old made his return to active action in Porto’s Portuguese Cup final 2-1 victory against Sporting Lisbon last weekend.

The Nigeria international featured for 11 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

Sanusi took to the social media to celebrate the win and his comeback.

“Alhmllh masha Allah to be back 🤲🙏👊 vamos @FCPorto,” the left-back wrote on his Twitter handle.

He is expected to be in action when Porto take on Maritimo in a Portuguese Primeiria Liga clash this weekend.

