Video: Sani Lulu’s FOSLA Academy’s Performance Earns Nigeria 2nd Slot In 2024 World Secondary Schools Soccer Tourney

Nigeria will be represented by two school teams when the second edition of the World Secondary Schools Soccer Tournament gets underway in China next year, Completesports.com reports.

This follows the success of Nigeria’s sole flag bearers, FOSLA Academy, the pet school of former NFF President, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Lulu, in the inaugural edition of the tournament in Rabat, Morocco, July 22 through 31.

FOSLA Academy reached the Round of 16 of the tournament but failed to book a quarterfinal berth, but it’s a performance that guaranteed them a slot in the 2024 edition of the showpiece in China.

The Nigerian youngsters arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 1.

On Wednesday, the Proprietor of the School and one-time FCT Director of Sports, Sani Lulu, led a delegation of student players to the Palace of the Royal Father Sarkin Karshi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila, MFR.

Ll0The Royal Father remarked that FOSLA Academy’s performance in Morocco was a clear demonstration of the fact that Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents.

He, therefore charged the Federal and State governments in Nigeria, as well as public and private organisations, to show strong commitment towards the provision of infrastructure for the development of sports in Nigeria.

He was particularly elated that a school located in his community represented Nigeria at the global level.

“The performance of FOSLA Academy boys at the global event is an attestation to the fact that talents abound in Nigeria,” the Royal Father said.

“Therefore, it becomes necessary for the relevant bodies in the country to ensure that an adequate enabling environment in the form of infrastructure is provided to encourage the teeming youths in all the nooks and crannies of the country to identify and hone their talents to optimum potentiality.”

Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila commended the Proprietor of FOSLA Academy, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi for his great vision and foresight through the establishment of the academy particularly in Karshi.

He added that the people of Karshi ‘appreciate this gesture’ and that they will continue to do their best in rendering their support to him and the academy.

Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi expressed appreciation to Almighty God for His divine direction. He also thanked all and sundry particularly Sarkin Karshi who is currently the Chairman of the Board of FOSLA Academy for his commitment to the project without which the achievement made so far would not have been achieved.

He also called on the government as well as other spirited individuals, corporate bodies and organisations to provide the necessary conducive environment through legislation and adequate funding of sports to ensure rapid growth and sustainable sports development in Nigeria.

The players were later introduced to the Sarkin Karshi and were also presented to a cheering crowd.

The management of FOSLA Academy later hosted the players and their officials at a reception and luncheon in the School’s premises.

By Sab Osuji

