Video: Sancho, Antony, Garnacho Are Ordinary Players –Souness

Former Liverpool star, Graeme Souness has insisted that that the trio of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are just making up the numbers for Man United.

Souness said that Sancho, Antony and Garnacho are ordinary players, adding that they are not good enough to play for Man United for long-term.

He said ahead of Man United’s Premier League tie with Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Old Trafford.

“On the wings, you look at Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho,” Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“I don’t think any of them are good enough to be United players long-term and take the club where they want to go as a giant of world football. They are ordinary.”



