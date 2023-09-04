Video: Sancho Accuses Ten Hag Of Making Him A Scapegoat Over Tr

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho said he had been unfairly made a “scapegoat” after his manager Erik ten Hag claimed he had been left out of the squad to face Arsenal on Sunday because of poor training performance.

Recall that the England international was left out completely by the Dutchman, as they lost 3-1 at the Emirates.

After Ten Hag revealed the reason why he was dropped, the player posted a statement on Twitter, which read: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that are completely untrue.

“I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into. I have been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff. I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so, which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Sancho has failed to impress since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

