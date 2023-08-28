Video: Salernitana Vs Udinese – Predictions And Match Preview
More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.
Salernitana vs Udinese – After a 2-2 Serie A draw with Roma, Salernitana prepare for this encounter. That encounter saw Salernitana have 40% possession, 3 shots at goal, and 2 on target.
Antonio Candreva scored for Salernitana (36′, 49′). Roma had 13 shots, three on target. Andrea Belotti (17′, 82′) scored for Roma. Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana have scored nine goals in six games. However, they have conceded eight goals in that period.
Salernitana hasn’t lost to Udinese in the league in their last two matches. They have been unbeaten in their last seven home league matches.
Also Read: Germany Legend Backs Boniface To Battle Kane For Bundesliga Top Scorer Award
Udinese and their fans want to improve on their Serie A 0-3 loss to Juventus in their last game.
The game had 48% possession, 18 shots on goal, and 5 on target for Udinese. At the other end, Juventus had nine shots, four on target. Federico Chiesa (2′), Dusan Vlahović (20′), and Adrien Rabiot (45′) scored for Juventus.
The figures show that Udinese have scored in six of their last six matches, totalling 11 goals. Udinese defenders have shown their weaknesses. Udinese have lost their last five league road games.
Salernitana vs Udinese – Betting Analysis
Salernitana have won two of their head-to-head matches since 26/09/1998, while Udinese have won 3 and drawn one. Both teams scored 15 goals, with Granata scoring 5 and Bianconeri Friuliani scoring 10 in those games. The games produced an average of 2.5 goals.
A 3-2 win over Udinese in Serie A match day 37 on 27/05/2023 was their previous league encounter. Salernitana had 48% possession, 11 shots, and 3 on target. Grigoris Kastanos (43′), Antonio Candreva (57′), and William Troost-Ekong (96′) scored.
Also Read: Osimhen Scores 100th Club Career Goal As Napoli Defeat Sassuolo
On the other hand, Udinese had 10 shots, 4 on target. Ilija Nestorovski (30′) and Marvin Zeegelaar (25′) scored. Udinese and Salernitana may both score in a close match.
What are the best odds for the game?
Regarding the latest bookmaker odds on the 90-minute result market, putting your money on Salernitana is available for 2.7, betting on a draw is 3.4, and taking a punt on a victory for Udinese gets 2.67. They are the best prices offered at this very moment.
Salernitana vs Udinese: Head-to-Head
Our Prediction: Both Teams to Score
For more predictions, visit AllSportsPredictions.com
Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.