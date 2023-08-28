Video: Salernitana Vs Udinese – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Salernitana vs Udinese – After a 2-2 Serie A draw with Roma, Salernitana prepare for this encounter. That encounter saw Salernitana have 40% possession, 3 shots at goal, and 2 on target.





Antonio Candreva scored for Salernitana (36′, 49′). Roma had 13 shots, three on target. Andrea Belotti (17′, 82′) scored for Roma. Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana have scored nine goals in six games. However, they have conceded eight goals in that period.

Salernitana hasn’t lost to Udinese in the league in their last two matches. They have been unbeaten in their last seven home league matches.

Udinese and their fans want to improve on their Serie A 0-3 loss to Juventus in their last game.

The game had 48% possession, 18 shots on goal, and 5 on target for Udinese. At the other end, Juventus had nine shots, four on target. Federico Chiesa (2′), Dusan Vlahović (20′), and Adrien Rabiot (45′) scored for Juventus.

The figures show that Udinese have scored in six of their last six matches, totalling 11 goals. Udinese defenders have shown their weaknesses. Udinese have lost their last five league road games.

Salernitana vs Udinese – Betting Analysis

Salernitana have won two of their head-to-head matches since 26/09/1998, while Udinese have won 3 and drawn one. Both teams scored 15 goals, with Granata scoring 5 and Bianconeri Friuliani scoring 10 in those games. The games produced an average of 2.5 goals.