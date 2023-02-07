Video: Salernitana Vs Juventus – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Salernitana vs Juventus – Salernitana will want to build on their 1-2 Serie A victory against Lecce in their previous outing. Salernitana had 40% of the possession in that game, and six of their ten shots on goal were successful.

Tonny Vilhena (20′) and Boulaye Dia (5′) scored goals for Salernitana. With 15 shots on goal, Lecce made five of them count. Lecce’s scorer was Strefezza (23′).

In previous games, Salernitana’s ability to hold out for the entire 90 minutes has been all but unheard of. In fact, Salernitana have conceded 17 goals while failing to stop opponents from scoring in six of their previous six games. It will be fascinating to see if that pattern continues in the upcoming game.

We can see from their prior outcomes that Salernitana have lost their last three league games to Juventus and are winless in their last four league games at home. Their supporters aren’t pleased.

Juventus comes into this game right after beating Lazio 1-0 in the Coppa Italia in their last game.

In that game, Juventus had 43% of the possession, and five of their 12 shots on goal were successful. Bremer (44′) was the lone scorer for Juventus. Lazio had 11 shots total, but only one of them found the target.

In their last six games, Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri have scored eight times overall. The total number of goals they have allowed throughout those same contests is 11.

Salernitana vs Juventus – Betting Analysis

In their previous league meeting, which took place on September 11, 2022, in Serie A Match Day 6, Juventus drew 2-2 at home with Salernitana.

Juventus had 61% of the possession in thet game, made 22 attempts on goal, and seven of them were successful. Bremer (51′) and Leonardo Bonucci (93′) both scored goals.

Salernitana, on the other hand, made 11 attempts at goal, with 5 of them succeeding. Krzysztof Pitek (45′) and Antonio Candreva (18′) both scored. Matteo Marcenaro served as the official.

Norbert Gyomber (unknown injury), Federico Fazio (calf injury), Giulio Maggiore (hamstring injury), and Pasquale Mazzocchi (cruciate ligament surgery) will not be able to play for Salernitana.

Selecting a Juventus victory can get you 1.55. These are the best prices that can be secured as of now.

Salernitana vs Juventus: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals



