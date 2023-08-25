SPORT

Video: Salah 100% Committed To Liverpool – Klopp

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is committed to staying at the club amid interest from Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad are reportedly interested in luring the Egypt captain to the Middle East.

According to reports Al Ittihad are ready to make Salah him the highest-paid player in the world.

Read Also:I Went Into Depression After NFF Officials Swindled, Replaced Me With Someone Else –Singer Crayon

PariPesa

Liverpool have already sold Fabinho to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this summer, as well as letting long-serving captain Jordan Henderson reunite with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

However, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has often taken to social media to deny rumours of a possible exit for his client, and Klopp has affirmed that any incoming bids for the 31-year-old would be swiftly turned down.

“If there was something coming up, which I don’t think [there is] or don’t know, then we can think about it. But I said already, if there was something it would be a no,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Bayindir set for second medical with Man Utd; Arsenal agree £40m fee for Balogun

18 mins ago

Transfer: Amrabat waiting for Man Utd to make formal move; Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

30 mins ago

Former Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valvarde Lost Only 7 League Games In 3 Years While Managing Barca

43 mins ago

Video: My Father’s Death Was Premeditated –Maradona’s Daughter Cr

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button