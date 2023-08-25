Video: Salah 100% Committed To Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is committed to staying at the club amid interest from Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad are reportedly interested in luring the Egypt captain to the Middle East.

According to reports Al Ittihad are ready to make Salah him the highest-paid player in the world.

Read Also:I Went Into Depression After NFF Officials Swindled, Replaced Me With Someone Else –Singer Crayon

Liverpool have already sold Fabinho to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this summer, as well as letting long-serving captain Jordan Henderson reunite with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

However, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has often taken to social media to deny rumours of a possible exit for his client, and Klopp has affirmed that any incoming bids for the 31-year-old would be swiftly turned down.

“If there was something coming up, which I don’t think [there is] or don’t know, then we can think about it. But I said already, if there was something it would be a no,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.