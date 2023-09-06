Video: Saka Wins England Men’s Player of the Year Award

Bukayo Saka has been named England Men’s Player of the Year for a second successive year.

Saka was voted winner by Three Lions fans as the standout star of the 2022-23 season ahead of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in second and third respectively.

The Arsenal star played ten times for England over the last 12 months scoring on seven occasions.

That record covered four of England’s five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup including a player of the match performance during the opening win against Iran.

Also, he chalked up an additional two player of the match awards this season from the wins over Ukraine at Wembley Stadium and North Macedonia at Old Trafford, the latter including a first career hat-trick.

Saka was surprised with the news at St. George’s Park in the form of a special present to mark his 22nd birthday, after reporting for duty during September’s international window.

He now has 28 senior caps to his name with this latest accolade coming alongside a fine season for his club.

Also, he was recently named PFA Young Player of the Season and included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.