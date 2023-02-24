SPORT

Video: Saka Set To Sign New Arsenal Contract

England international, Bukayo Saka is reportedly close to penning a new contract with Arsenal.

Saka’s representatives and Arsenal.have been locked in talks for some time now , but there is a feeling that an agreement is close.

The 21-year-old is one of the Gunners’ most important players, having scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 23 league matches as Arsenal vie for the title.

The academy graduate’s contract was due to expire in 2024.

Saka made his Arsenal first-team debut in November 2018, having joined the Hale End academy at the age of seven.

The new contract, reportedly worth £10m a year and keeping him at the club until 2028, will give Arsenal another boost as they chase a first league title in 19 years.

