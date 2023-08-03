Video: Sahara Group Foundation Go-Recycling Offers Cash For Waste

Go-Recycling, a recycling exchange hub initiative by Sahara Group Foundation, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)` and Wecyclers is offering cash incentives to residents of Lagos state in exchange for recyclable waste materials. The project which is aimed at promoting sustainable environmental practices across Lagos state, has so far launched four recycling exchange hubs in the state, out of the twelve expected to be established before the end of the year.

The hubs which are located in the following areas: Isolo LCDA, Osolo Way, Aswani Road; Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Ikotun-Idimu Road, Off Egbe Road; Lagos Island LCDA, 173 Adeniji Adele Road; and Onigbogbon LCDA, 30 Kudira Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, are open during weekdays from 9am-5pm.

Hub representatives are available on-site to receive recyclables, providing guidance, and share insight on how recycling can help transform our lives and impact our environment sustainably.

Recyclables such as pet plastics, pure water sachets, plastic chairs, plastic tables, paper, cardboard, HDPE, LDPE, can bottles, and glass bottles when taken to any of the hubs will be weighed and recorded for collection of cash whether instantly or periodically depending on the choice of the individuals.

Lagos residents are encouraged to ‘Go-Recycling’ by choosing to join the movement of environmentally conscious people contributing to protecting and preserving our environment for today and future generations.

Speaking at the launch of the most recent hub in Onigbongbo LCDA, Ejiro Gray, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, expressed her delight about the project’s progress stating that: The Go-Recycling project is set to significantly impact lives and communities across Lagos”. She encouraged Lagosians to embrace the project by visiting the hubs to exchange their waste for valuable reward.

Ejiro Gray also added that “The momentum witnessed since the launch of the first hub in Ikotun is inspiring and the impact of the project on people and the environment will be evident for all to see”.

Sahara Group Foundation and its partners, LSETF and Wecyclers, through this initiative is helping to create awareness about recycling and promote its adoption. By making a conscious effort to reduce, reuse, and recycle, you too can become an agent of change contributing to a cleaner, healthier and sustainable Lagos.

For more information about the Go Recycling initiative, please visit www.saharagroupfoundation.org. Also check us out on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter on @iamsaharafdn.

