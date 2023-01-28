SPORT

Video: Sadiq Steps Up Recovery From Injury

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria forward, Umar Sadiq has made a a significant step towards recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during Real Sociedad’s LaLiga fixture against Getafe last September and was later ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

Mega Millions Naija

Sadiq walked off the pitch on his own after landing awkwardly as a result of a dribble by an opponent.

The Nigeria international has however has however stepped up his recovery by working in the gym.

Sadiq linked up with the White and Blues on deadline day as replacement for Aleksander Isak.

The Nigerian scored on his debut for the club netting the equaliser in the 1-1 home draw against Atletico Madrid.

He scored two goals for Almeria this season before making the switch.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Nigerian Players Topping Their Leagues’ Goalscoring Charts

2 mins ago

Official: Yusuf Lawal Joins Futebol Clube De Arouca From Neftçi PFK

10 mins ago

Current Premier league players whose careers became great after leaving Chelsea

26 mins ago

Reactions as Brighton ban Arsenal target, Caicedo until February after saying he wants to leave

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button