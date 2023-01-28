Video: Sadiq Steps Up Recovery From Injury

Nigeria forward, Umar Sadiq has made a a significant step towards recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during Real Sociedad’s LaLiga fixture against Getafe last September and was later ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

Sadiq walked off the pitch on his own after landing awkwardly as a result of a dribble by an opponent.

The Nigeria international has however has however stepped up his recovery by working in the gym.

Sadiq linked up with the White and Blues on deadline day as replacement for Aleksander Isak.

The Nigerian scored on his debut for the club netting the equaliser in the 1-1 home draw against Atletico Madrid.

He scored two goals for Almeria this season before making the switch.

