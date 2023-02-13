Video: Sabitzer, Martinez Out Of Barca vs Man United Europa Tie

Manchester United duo Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are both suspended for Thursday’s Europa League first-leg play-off clash with Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

While Barcelona will be without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele, Ten Hag miss the services of Martinez and Sabitzer who only joined United in January.

It’s long been known that Argentine Martinez won’t feature in Spain after picking up three yellow cards in the group stage.

His third booking came during United’s 1-0win away to Real Sociedad, a result which wasn’t enough to see them finish top of their group and ensure automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Now he’ll be joined on the sidelines by Sabitzer, whose three bookings in the Champions League group stage carry over to the Europa.

The Austrian midfielder was yellow carded three times while playing for parent club Bayern Munich earlier this season.

As outlined by UEFA rule 52.03, Sabitzer is banned from facing Barcelona in the first leg but can play when the two European heavyweights meet again at Old Trafford a week later on the 23rd.

That’s the same predicament which Martinez finds himself in, giving Ten Hag two selection headaches ahead of the trip.

Also Read: Osimhen Receives Serie A January Player Of The Month Award

With Casemiro likely to partner Brazilian compatriot Fred in midfield, Sabitzer’s omission isn’t a major blow but does mean that United may not be able to call on any senior midfielders from the bench.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek have been sidelined until April and next season respectively, while Scott McTominay has missed the last five matches through injury.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.