Video: Sabalenka Edges Burel In Two Straight Sets To Rea

Aryna Sabalenka has qualified to the fourth round of the US Open after defeating Clara Burel of France in the third round of on Saturday.

The match ended in a hour with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory for Sabalenka, marking an abrupt end to Burel’s journey in New York.

This was not the first time Sabalenka had triumphed over Burel in the third round; she had done so the previous year as well.

The Australian Open champion continued her winning streak, firing off an impressive 22 winners in a match that lasted just an hour at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka’s next opponent will be determined by the outcome of a third-round match between 13th seed Daria Kasatkina and Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen.

