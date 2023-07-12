Video: Sabalenka Books Wimbledon Semi Fina

SPORT

Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive display in Wimbledon after overcoming Madison Keys in the quarter finals on Wednesday in two straight sets.

The Belarusian tennis star reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight time, with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022.

Sabalenka who is seeded second at the All England Club, had to sit out last year’s competition along with other players from her country and from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

She advanced Wednesday by beating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on No. 1 Court.

The victory improved Sabalenka’s record to 17-1 at major tournaments this year. After victory in Melbourne, she reached the semi-finals at the French Open before her five wins so far on the grass at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka will next face either defending champion Elena Rybakina or Ons Jabuer.

