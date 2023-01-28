Video: Sabalenka Beats Rybakina To Land First-Ever Grand Slam Title

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka battled back from a set down to win a maiden Grand Slam title at this year’s Australian Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The 24-year-old will now rise to second in the world rankings behind Poland’s Iga Swiatek, equalling her career high, having triumphed in her first Grand Slam final.

On her part, Rybakina will have the consolation of breaking into the top 10 for the first time, after reaching her second Grand Slam final in seven months.

After receiving the trophy, Sabalenka praised her team for always being there for her.

“Thank you, my team, the craziest team on the tour. We’ve been through a lot of, I would say, downs last year.

“Thank you so much for what you are doing for me. I love you guys.”

Turning to Rybakina, she added: “You’re such a great player and of course we are going to have many more battles, hopefully in finals of the Grand Slams.”

Meanwhile, the men’s singles final will see Serbia’s Novak Djokovic battle Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Sunday.

