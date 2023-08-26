SPORT

Video: Rufai Targets Super Eagles Coaching Job

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai has stake his claim for the Super Eagles goalkeeping coaching job.

Rufai is reputed to be one of the best goalkeepers to have come out of Nigeria.


The 59-year-old has made 65 appearances for three-time African champions.

The former Lokeren goalie has never been involved with the national team since retirement from the national team.

Rufai has however thrown his hat into ring for the Super Eagles goalkeeping job.

“I’m ready for them. To show them techniques of goalkeeping. I’m waiting to be one of the Super Eagles coaches sometime, someday,” Rufai said on Sports Salsa (Kennis 104.1FM).

“We have to get it right. We have goalkeepers but something is missing. You can’t give what you don’t have… we have the talents. Goalkeeping goes beyond catching the ball.”


