Video: Rufai Gets Birthday Greetings From NFF At 60

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent birthday wishes to legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai who turned 60 on Thursday.

The NFF took to their Twitter handle to send their greetings to former international.


“Happy 60th birthday to former
@NGSuperEagles
goalkeeper and captain Peter ‘Dodo Mayana’ Rufai 🎺🎉.

“Thank you for your service!“

PariPesa

Born in Lagos, Rufai started his career in Nigeria playing with Stationery Stores and Femo Scorpions.

He moved to Benin Republic in 1986, with AS Dragons FC de l’Ouémé.

He spent six years in Belgium, with K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen[2]and K.S.K. Beveren.

In 1983 he made his debut with the senior national team, won the 1994 AFCON and featured at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups.


