Video: Royale Union SG vs Lugano – Predictions and Match Preview

Royale Union SG vs Lugano – Last year, Union Saint-Gilloise had an incredible comeback to European football, making it all the way to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

They will begin their adventure in the same competition, but this time they will face Swiss team Lugano in a doubleheader during the playoff round.

The Belgians will try to get an advantage in the opening game, which takes place in Brussels tonight [Thursday], before the second leg takes place next week. However, the hosts will enter this match fresh off their poorest outing of the year.

In the Fourth Round of the current season in First Division A, the club coached by Alexander Blessin, a German, was crushed 4-0 by Mechelen on Saturday.

Union Saint-Gilloise, who looked anything but themselves last weekend and gave their opponents far too many open looks at their goal, suffered their first domestic league defeat of the season.

The Belgians will have to exercise additional caution in this match because Lugano’s defence should be under intense pressure after their recent victories over Yverdon Sport and Gunzwil saw them score 13 goals in each game.

In the first four games of the new season in their home league, the visitors have also recorded three victories and one defeat.

They had a frustratingly brief continental campaign last year, losing to Hapoel Be’er Sheva 1-5 on aggregate at the beginning of their UEFA Europa League qualification, in contrast to their counterparts.