SPORT

Video: Ronaldo Wanted Me To Stay With Al Nassr – Aboubacar

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 21 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubacar has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted him to stay with Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr.

Aboubacar left Al Nassr for Turkish club, Besiktas shortly after Ronaldo’s signing was revealed.

Mega Millions Naija

It was speculated that the striker was asked to leave to make room for Ronaldo.

Aboubacar has now debunked the claim and stated that the veteran tried to convince him to stay at Al-Nassr.

Speaking to Talents d’Afrique on Canal+, Aboubakar said: “We talked a bit and his [Ronaldo’s] opinion was that he wanted me to stay.

“I told him no, that I will leave for family reasons.

“He asked me where my family was, I told him they are in France and so I prefer to go to Turkey, it’s closer.

“And he told me it’s better, if your family is really far away, it’s more complicated. I was firm, I wanted to leave.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 21 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why Manchester United need an elite striker

2 mins ago

AVL vs ARS: How Mikel Arteta Could Lineup His Team For The Premier League Match On Saturday

10 mins ago

Real Madrid’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including Tough Games Against Barca And Liverpool

18 mins ago

Funny moment as Casemiro stared at Gavi after he bumped into him during last night UEL game.

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button