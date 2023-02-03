SPORT

Video: Ronaldo Scores First Al-Nassr Goal In Home Draw With Al-Fateh

Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal for his new club Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League game.

Al-Nassr played out a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday, February 3.

Spanish forward Cristian Tello scored the first goal of the game for Al Fateh in the 12th minute and Talisca equalised for Al-Nassr in the 42nd minute.

Sofiane Bendebka put Al Fateh ahead once again in the 58th minute before a 93rd-minute trademark penalty finish from Ronaldo tied the game.

It’s Ronaldo’s first goal in three games across all competitions for Al-Nassr so far this season.

Al-Nassr are currently first in the Saudi Pro-League table with a total of 34 points after 15 games.

