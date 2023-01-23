Video: Ronaldo Marks Al Nassr Debut With Home Win

It was a win for Cristiano Ronaldo in his competitive debut for Al Nassr who pipped Al Ittifaq 1-0, in Sunday’s Saudi Arabia league.

Ronaldo played for 90 minutes as Al Nassr edged the visitors to maintain top in the league table.

Brazil’s Talisca scored the only goal of the game after getting on the score sheet on 31 minutes.

The win saw Al Nassr, on 33 points, maintain their one point lead over Odion Ighalo’s Al Hilal.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Ronaldo featured for a Saudi Arabia best eleven who lost 5-4 against Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Manchester United forward scored two goals in the game which also saw Lionel Messi also getting among the goals.

