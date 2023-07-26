Video: Romeu Talks Up Own Quality, Set To Boost Barcelona Midfield

Former Catalonia international Oriol Romeu says he is a more efficient positional midfield figure who is set to bolster the midfield of his new club Barcelona in the 2023/2024 season.

Romeu who was at Barcelona’s La Masia academy between 2008 and 2011 was signed by the Blaugrana from Girona on a three-year contract on July 19.

In an interview with Esports3, Romeu stated that he would bring balance to manager Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez’s team.

“He (Xavi) needed a more positional midfield figure,” Romeu said

“He had slightly more mobile midfielders, who could drive more with the ball, but a player in front of the defence was still missing.

“That was his wish that I could play this role. It’s a type of work that I’m good at. And I think I can contribute a lot both in attack at defence.

“On the pitch giving that balance. Having that player in front of the defence who can take on defensive duties.”

Romeu netted two goals in 33 Laliga matches for Girona in the 2022/23 season. Girona finished 10th in Laliga last term with 49 points from 38 games.

Barcelona won Laliga last season with a total of 88 points from 38 matches in the division.

By Toju Sote

