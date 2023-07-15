Video: Romeu Set To Join Barcelona

Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu is set to join Laliga giants FC Barcelona from Girona this current summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana are to disburse €5 million for the services of 31 year old. The move will include add-ons and Pablo Torres will join Girona on loan as part of the part-exchange agreement.

Barcelona were originally targeting Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich to bolster their midfield but the current financial debacle at the club discouraged the purchases.

Romeu was also keen to play for the reigning Laliga Champions. He looks set be the club’s fourth signing of the season after IIkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque.

According to Hardtackle.com, the deal is already sealed and Barcelona will announce the transfer on Monday, July 17.

Romeu previously played for the Barcelona academy between 2008 and 2011. He made one appearance for the Barcelona senior team during the 2010/11 season.

Romeu scored two goals in 33 Laliga matches last season. Barcelona won the Spanish Laliga with a total of 88 points from 38 games in the division.

