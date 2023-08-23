Video: Roma Ready To Bid For Chelsea Misfit, Lukaku

AS Roma are reportedly ready to make a season-long loan offer to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, amid interest from Juventus.

The Belgian striker came back to Stamford Bridge in the middle of July. But the Blues have not yet received a good offer for him.





Prior to realizing that their former star player and loanee was in talks with rivals Juventus, Inter Milan had expressed interest. As a result, the Champions League runners-up withdrew from the negotiation process.

Dusan Vlahovic must be sold if Juventus wants to sign Lukaku. And the Chelsea player has even considered moving to Saudi Arabia.

As a result, Chelsea are in a situation where they are getting more and more desperate to let Lukaku go, preferably permanent.

Despite the difficulties involved in trying to sign the former Manchester United player, Roma are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation.

According to Sky Sport Italia as reported by Sports Mole, the 2022–23 Europa League finalists are thinking about requesting a loan transfer.

Everything could hinge on Roma’s ability to secure the season-long loan of Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, which the two sides are still discussing.