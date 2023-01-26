Video: Roma Can Scuttle Napoli’s Scudetto Ambition

Former Roma midfielder Gigi Di Biagio says he’s optimistic the team is capable of scuttling Napoli’s Serie A title ambition.

Recall that Roma meet the Serie A leaders on Sunday night.

However, Di Biagio in a chat with TribalFootball, stated that Roma are capable of overcoming Napoli.

Di Biagio said: “You mustn’t let your opponents get too familiar, especially (Lorenzo) Pellegrini, who is very strong and is the symbol of Roma.

“He’s not valued as he should. However, (Luciano) Spalletti’s team can no longer hide, Inter and Milan can’t worry about them, they can’t keep up with their pace.

“They’ve changed their mentality and now do not stumble with the small teams.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.