Video: Roma Boss Mourinho Wants Chelsea Return

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has contacted the club to declare his interest in a third managerial spell at Stamford Bridge but was met with a firm stance over Graham Potter’s future, according to reports.

The Portuguese head coach is no doubt the greatest manager in Chelsea‘s history, even proclaiming himself to be number one.

The Daily Mail says Mourinho is eager to return to England next season amid frustration at a lack of financial backing from Roma.

Over two spells at the club, Mourinho lifted the Premier League three times at Stamford Bridge.

This included back-to-back titles as well as a remarkable third on his return to the club for a second stint.

However, both times he was dismissed by former owner Roman Abramovich and it looked like his love affair with Chelsea was over as he went on to manage rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho’s wife and children still live in London and he has always preferred working in the Premier League to elsewhere.

