Video: Rohr Will Be Waging War On Eagles

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will be waging war on Nigeria in a bid to prevent the team from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Rohr, who qualified Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup, will be plotting with his new team Benin to stop the Eagles from flying all the way to the next World Cup.

The Franco-German coach was unceremoniously sacked late in 2021 after he had qualified Nigeria to the delayed AFCON in Cameroon.

Nigeria will face South Africa, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho in Group C of the qualifiers for a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winners of this group will qualify automatically for the World Cup, while the runners-up stand a chance to be involved in a playoff for an extra ticket for Africa.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Akpoborie stated that Nigeria should prepare for a major battle with Rohr’s Benin because they will be coming for revenge.

“There will be a major battle in the group and that will definitely be with Gernot Rohr’s Benin. He will be coming with the hope of preventing the Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup because of the way he was treated while he was head coach of Nigeria.

“He will wage war on Eagles and I expect the Nigeria Football Federation to prepare the team adequately for the qualifying campaign.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.