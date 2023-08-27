Video: Rodri Lauds Man City’s Great Start To New Season

Spain international, Rodri Hernandez, has lauded his club Manchester City’s great start to the 2023/24 Premier League season following a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday, August 27 at Bramall Lane which made it three wins out of three for the Cityzens.

Haaland scored the first goal of the game in the 63rd minute. Sheffield United equalised through Jayden Bogle in the 85th minute.





Rodri’s 88th-minute strike ensured City took all three points at stake in the encounter.

“I think it’s a great start for us. Even though we didn’t have a big pre-season, the team is great even though we have some injuries. Always when you score a late goal it’s better but it was a great effort from the team,” Rodri told Mancity.com.

Rodri however admits that it was a hard-fought win against the home side at the Bramall Lane.

“It’s such a difficult stadium but credit to them for their defending and spirit,” he remarked.

“We have to be fair there was a mistake in their goal, but how we overcome the situation is the most important thing.”

Rodri has scored two goals and one assist in three Premier League games for the Cityzens this season.