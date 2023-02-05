Video: Rivers United Stumble, Akwa United Floor Remo Stars

Holders Rivers United suffered their first defeat of the season going down to a 2-1 defeat against Doma United on Sunday.

Stanley Eguma’s side scored the first goal but the hosts rallied back to win the game.

Denis Ndasi put Rivers United ahead in the 25th minute.

The lead lasted nine minutes before Usman Musa levelled things for Doma United.

Musa put the home team ahead for the first time in the game on 68th minute.

At the Godswill Akpabio International, Stadium, Uyo , Akwa United defeated Remo Stars 3-1.

Cyril Olisema gave the Promise Keepers the lead from the spot on five minutes.

Qudus Akanni equalised for Remo Stars in the 24th minute.

The hosts regained the lead on the dot of 45 minutes when Uche Collins directed Etim Mathew’s cross into the net.

Remo Stars were reduced to 10-men in the 55th minute when Andy Okpe was booked for the second time in the game.

Olalere Segun directed Olisema’s cross into his own net on the hour mark for Akwa United’s third of the game.

In Aba, Chukwuemeka Obioma scored twice as Enyimba beat El-Kanemi Warriors.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba fc 2-0 El Kanemi

Akwa united 3-1Remo stars

Shooting stars 2-0 Nassarawa united

Platuea united 1-0 Kwara united

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Lobi stars

Doma united 2-1 Rivers united

Wikki Tourist 1-0 Rangers int’l

Sunshine stars 1-0 Bayelse united

