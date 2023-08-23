Video: Rivers United Forward Gets Maiden Liberia Invitation

SPORT

Rivers United Forward Gets Maiden Liberia Invitation

Rivers United forward Albert Korvah has been invited by Liberia for their upcoming fixtures against the Atlas Lions of Morocco and Black Stars of Ghana.

It’s the first time Korvah will be called-up by the West African nation.


Liberia will keep a date with Morocco in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Agadir on September 9.

The Lone Stars will then take on Ghana in an international friendly four days later in Accra.

Korvah arrived Rivers United from Liberian club, Watanga FC in September 2022.

The versatile striker scored three goals for the former Nigeria Professional Football League champions last season.

He was on Tuesday named the Best Foreign Player is the NPFL.


