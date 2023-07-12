Video: Rivers United Beat Yobe Stars To End Campaign On A High

Rivers United ended their campaign at the maiden Naija Super 8 with a 1-0 win against Yobe Stars in Group B on Wednesday.

It was a dead rubber game as both teams have already crashed out of the tournament before Wednesday’s third group game.

Kazie Enyinnaya‘s 25th minute strike was enough to earn Rivers United the win.

Enyinnaya broke the deadlock as he converted a short corner kick pass by Emmanuel Ampiah.

With four minutes left substitute for Rivers United Ukeme Williams was sent off but the Port-Harcourt club held on to secure the win.

Earlier on Wednesday Lobi Stars defeated Akwa United 2-0 as both teams progressed to the semi-finals.

Joseph Atule got the two goals for Lobi Stars against Wednesday’s opponent.

By James Agberebi

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf

