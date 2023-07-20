Video: Rice Should Be Banned From Singing –Ramsdale

Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale has urged he Gunners to ban Declan Rice from singing “Rice Rice Baby” by Weird Al Yankovic at his initiation.

Recall that the England international joined Arsenal from West Ham United for a fee of £105 million last week.

However, Ramsdale who who want him to be banned from singing his signature song . told TNT that Rice will be too comfortable singing the song.

“They will be singing, we will go to Germany and the US and there’ll be a night where they sing.

“That will be on social media for a period of time. He (Rice) will thrive off that, we’ve seen him singing Rice Rice Baby before.

“We will try to get that one banned because it’s so comfortable for him and see what else he’s got, but it’s a good laugh and the staff get involved as well.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.