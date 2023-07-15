Video: Rice Joins Arsenal On Long-Term Contract

Declan Rice has completed his British record £105million transfer to Arsenal.

The Gunners announced Rice’s arrival in a statement on their website on Saturday.

Rice becomes Arsenal’s third summer signing after the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

“England international Declan Rice has joined us from West Ham United on a long-term contract,” Arsenal stated.

“The 24-year-old midfielder already has vast experience, making 245 senior appearances for the Hammers as well as winning 43 caps for the Three Lions.

“Declan started his youth career at Chelsea, before joining the West Ham academy in 2014, and signed his first professional contract a year later. On the final day of the 2016/17 season, an 18-year-old Declan made his senior debut and soon became an integral part of their first-team squad for the following six seasons.

“He was named club captain in May 2022 and went on to lead the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title in June, and was named the tournament’s Player of the Season by UEFA. A regular with the England national team, he featured at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Declan will wear the number 41 shirt and everyone at Arsenal welcomes Declan to the club.

“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Commenting on the signing of Rice, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.