Video: Remo Stars Pip Enyimba In Opener –

Remo Stars defeated Enyimba 2-1 in the opening game of the Naija Super 8 tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Friday night.

New signing Isaac James gave Remo Stars the lead on 20 minutes.

Enyimba fought back and equalised five minutes later.

Seun Ogunribide tapped home off a cross from Isaac James two minutes before the hour mark to hand Remo Stars maximum points in the game.

Sporting Lagos and Katsina United will clash in the other Group A game.

On Saturday, Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars will clash in the first Group B fixture.

Rivers United and Lobi Stars will clash in the second game of the day.

