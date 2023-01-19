SPORT

Video: Remo Stars Maintain Perfect Start, Insurance Pip Plateau United –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Remo Stars recorded the only away win on matchday day two of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League season after dispatching their hosts Gombe United 1-0 at the Pantami Township Stadium on Thursday.

Andy Okpe tucked the ball home two minutes from time after he was set up by Adams Olamilekan.

Mega Millions Naija

Remo Stars have six points from two games.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance also stayed unbeaten edging out former champions Plateau United 2-1.

Sarki Ismael gave the home team the lead from a header on 53 minutes.

With a minute left on the clock, Mustapha Abdullahi equalised for the visitors from the spot.

Imade Oserenkhoe however headed home Julius Emiloju’s free kick deep into stoppage time to hand the Benin Arsenals all three points in the game.

Holders Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars in Akure.

The visitors went in front on 24 minutes after the home team conceded an own goal.

Ejike Uziechi drew Sunshine Stars level from the spot six minutes from time.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

13 mins ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

22 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

29 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button