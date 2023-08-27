SPORT

Video: Remo Stars Crash Out After Penalty Loss to Ghana's Medeama

Remo Stars have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League after going down 3-2 on penalties against Ghanaian champions Medeama SC.

The Sky Blue Stars won the preliminary round second leg tie 1-0.


The two-legged contest ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Remo Stars took the lead on 72nd minute after Medeama goalkeeper spilled the ball from a corner kick.

Samuel Anakwe scored for the hosts in stoppage time but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The game went into penalties after 90 minutes.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s converted two penalties, while Medeama netted three of their spot kicks.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Enyimba also crashed out earlier in the day.

