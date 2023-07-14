Video: Remo Beat Lobi Stars, Qualify For Final

Remo Stars have qualified for the final of the maiden Naija Super 8 after edging Lobi Stars 2-1 in Friday’s semi-finals.

Goals from Dela Akorli and captain Nduka Junior was enough to seal the ticket to the final.

Joseph Atule was on target for Lobi which only proved to be a consolation strike.

Akorli gave Remo the lead in the 22nd minute after jabbing the ball home from a lob ball by Isaac James.

Just two minutes into the second half Remo went 2-0 ahead thanks to Junior who nodded home a Sodiq Ismail free-kick.

Lobi were awarded a penalty which Atule converted to make it 2-1 on 61 minute.

Remo will face either Sporting Lagos or Akwa United in the final on Sunday.

