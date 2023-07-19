SPORT

Video: Relief As Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30m Lawsuit Against

Tiger Woods is in the clear after his ex-girlfriend dropped a lawsuit over an alleged scheme to kick her out of his home.

The golfer’s ex, Erica Herman, had been pursuing a 30 million dollar lawsuit against Woods trust, believing that he had kicked her out of their Florida mansion illegally.

The lawsuit was initially filed in March, but the New York Post claims the suit has now been dropped, based on documents they have obtained.

In May, the judge overseeing the case ordered it into arbitration, which was a legal win for Woods. The golfer has now received even better news, according to the latest reports.

The suit arose because Herman claimed she was allowed to live rent-free in the mansion for performing “valuable services” for Woods over the course of six years.

She claimed there was an “oral agreement” between the two over a five-year tenancy ahead of the couple’s split in 2022, but she admitted she did not have it in writing.

