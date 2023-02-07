Video: Reims Seek To Retain Balogun

Reims are hoping to utilise all available means to retain star striker, Folarin Balogun to the club in the summer transfer window.

Balogun who is on loan from Arsenal has light up the French Ligue 1 this season.

He is currently the top scorer in the French League having amassed 14 goals and one assist from 21 matches.

The 21-year-old would be certain to get various offers in the summer with his prolific form.

According to the Sun.co.uk Reims manager, Will Still did inquire to Arsenal if he could sign the striker on a permanent deal in the winter window which the London team swiftly rejected.

However he could still make a sensational return to Arsenal in the summer and fight for a place in the forward line alongside Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

He has represented England at the U-17, U-18, U-20 and U-21 levels, he also represented the USA at the U-18 level.

He is eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria due to his parentage.

Balogun has racked up 15 goals and two assists in 22 games across all competitions for Reims this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.